 Apptio

Addition to Apptio platform will forecast future cloud spend, streamline cloud deployment planning across organizations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, today announced Cloud Financial Planning, a leading-edge solution that empowers cloud leaders to create accurate, driver-based forecasts by accounting for planned future spend, priorities shifts, and other cost drivers, resulting in more dependable and defensible cloud spend forecasts. Apptio welcomes interested parties to register for the beta today.

