 Apptio

Portfolio-wide enhancements to visibility and business-agility tools enable organizations to simultaneously invest in the future and save costs in the present

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, today announced several product updates designed to support organizations looking to take tighter control of their costs in the face of challenging economic conditions. New features provide key decision-makers with improved visibility and insights into their technology spending, allowing them to better understand and communicate key business metrics and build operational agility to respond to changing requirements.

