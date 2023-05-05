SEATTLE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbele, a biotechnology company dedicated to fighting gastrointestinal cancers, celebrates its 7th anniversary and the opening of Tiberias Technology (TibTech), its accredited lab for cancer screening and in vitro diagnostics, at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

Arbele was founded with the mission to develop innovative immunotherapy and breakthrough diagnostics and provide early intervention and treatment for people with gastrointestinal cancers for which effective treatment options are limited. Its lead asset, ARB202, a CDH17xCD3 bispecific T-cell engager, is successfully progressing in a dose escalation Phase I study (NCT05411133) being conducted in Australia and Hong Kong.

