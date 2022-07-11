archTIS to showcase how NC Protect enhances the protection of sensitive and classified data in Microsoft applications at Microsoft's largest partner event of the year
BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the company has been selected to present a technology session with the Defense and Intelligence Industry Leadership Team at Microsoft Inspire, the largest Microsoft partner event of the year.
archTIS will be part of the speaker line-up in a session on Modernizing Defense and Intelligence Customers through partnerships presented by the Defense and Intelligence Industry Leadership Team. The session will showcase how the Microsoft platforms can be used to address customer challenges through partnering with the Defense Industrial base, Independent Software Vendors, and Global Systems Integrators. archTIS will discuss how the company's NC Protect solution enhances and adds value to Microsoft security investments with specialized capabilities to support secure collaboration in Defense and the Defense Industry.
What: Modernizing Defense and Intelligence Customers through partnerships
When: On Demand Session available 19-21 July 2022
Where: Microsoft Inspire
Who: Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO & US President, archTIS
Angela Heise, CVP, WWPS Defense Intel US, Microsoft
Angus MacGregor-Millar, GM, Defense & Intelligence, Microsoft
Kate Maxwell, CTO, Worldwide Defense & Intelligence, Microsoft
David McMahon, Program Manager, Microsoft
David Robinson, Senior Director - WW Public Sector Solutions, Microsoft
Nicholas Forbes, Managing Director, Myriad Technologies
Topic: In this session, the Defense and Intelligence Industry Leadership Team will showcase how the Microsoft platforms can be used to address customer challenges through partnering with the Defense Industrial base, Independent Software Vendors, and Global Systems Integrators. We will highlight where we have seen success in FY22 and future opportunities for us to partner in FY23. We will also release our Industry Go to Market Motions complete with outlining our Industry Priority Scenarios and uses cases that will drive successful partner engagement to unlock our robust total addressable market.
Links: Additional information about the session can be found here: https://inspire.microsoft.com/en-US/sessions/82c8ecf7-c2a4-4501-aa2a-926b597e7f61?source=sessions
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
