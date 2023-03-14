(PRNewsfoto/Arzeda)

Using the company's Intelligent Protein Design Technology, Arzeda's ProSweet Enzymes deliver consistent purity and sweetness and improve efficiency when producing Reb D & Reb M

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company, has successfully developed and scaled its ProSweet Enzymes that will allow sweetener companies to efficiently - and cost effectively - make Reb D and Reb M from stevia leaf extract.

