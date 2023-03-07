PeopleReady logo (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

PeopleReady logo (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

 By PeopleReady

Nearly 450,000 hospitality-related job openings posted in first two months of 2023, according to PeopleReady

TACOMA, Wash., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring break underway, hotels, restaurants and resorts across the country are gearing up for an influx of guests. Many experts are seeing a year-over-year increase in spring break-related online searches, with some predicting this season to be busier than pre-pandemic's spring break of 2019. To meet this surge in seasonal demand, many businesses in the hospitality industry are ramping up their hiring efforts to ensure they can continue to provide quality experiences for their guests.

