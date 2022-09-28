Los Angeles and Seattle celebrations advance programming, Health Science Guild, Women In Tech & Entertainment Guild
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame unveils 22 honorees at Induction 2022 festivities in Los Angeles and Seattle. To advance programming and philanthropy, its founder Robert Chinn Foundation matches up to $500,000. Contributions over $1,000 through sponsorships, grants or GoFundMe are recognized in perpetuity as Season 2023 Founders, Health Science Guild Founders, or Women in Tech & Entertainment Guild Founders.
On November 12, the Induction Ceremony at Alex Theatre in Glendale, California immortalizes 17 Inductees and Artist Ambassador Ed Roth. Inductee Hiroshima headlines one of their last concerts. Ed Roth performs with Robby Krieger and special guests. Celebration of Life honors Inductee Norm Mineta and Inductee Phil Chen. Frank Buckley of KTLA 5 is Master of Ceremonies. VIP seats are invite-only. Standard tickets are available.
On November 18, the Founders Gala at Sky View Observatory in Seattle, Washington immortalizes 6 Inductees and Artist Ambassador Krist Novoselic of Nirvana. Artist Ambassador Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines with The Temptations vocalist Tony Grant. Ed Roth performs with Inductee Daniel Pak, Inductee Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden and Krist Novoselic. Mimi Jung of KING 5 is Master of Ceremonies. VIP seats are invite-only.
Images, bios, video, and press releases are available in Dropbox.
ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global platform that elevates Asian excellence in the United States and worldwide to overcome anti-Asian bias, increase Asian representation, and promote cross-cultural collaboration. Year-round work advances the Social Justice Initiative, Brain Trauma Program, Tech & Entertainment Incubator and Team Member Scholarships. Visit asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.