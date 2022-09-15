Innovative tech brand RealThing Ai, has engaged with marketing powerhouse 5th Gear Marketing. The team aims to bring the success the brand has achieved in the UK and Australia to the US market with the launch of its flagship smartphone, RealSAM Pocket.

WASHINGTON and SAN DIEGO, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative tech brand RealThing Ai, that provides friendly, easy-to-use voice-operated solutions to support those living with vision loss has engaged with marketing powerhouse 5th Gear Marketing. The team aims to bring the success the brand has achieved in the UK and Australia to the US market with the launch of its flagship smartphone, RealSAM Pocket.

