– Clinical data submitted are consistent with global data and support enfortumab vedotin as a platinum-free option in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who received prior treatment with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy –

TOKYO and BOTHELL, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE:4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) who received prior treatment with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy.

