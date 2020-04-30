The Lucy family’s Bluebird Grain Farms employs organic regenerative practices in this Emmer field in Washington state and with all their crops. As one of the first to offer ancient Einkorn and Emmer grains nationally, the family (shown here with their Emmer) sows, grows, harvests and sun-cures the grains, milling to order. Their vertically integrated farm sells direct to the consumer. Recent awards include being named “BEST NEW ORGANIC FOOD” (NEXTY Award) and a “Best Grain” Good Food Award.