  • Art Miami to feature two Brendan Murphy art projects protected and authenticated with Alitheon optical-AI technology, requiring no additives or marking of the art
  • Connecting high-value, physical art pieces to the blockchain, Alitheon's FeaturePrint® reshapes the relationship between artists and collectors, galleries, auctions, and beyond

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ART BASEL 2022 - World-renowned contemporary artist Brendan Murphy has teamed up with optical-AI-based technology company Alitheon to authenticate and trace original works of art and protect galleries, artists, auction houses, and collectors. At Art Miami, Alitheon's FeaturePrint® technology – which irrefutably identifies originals through a simple photograph – will be a staple in fortifying pieces like Murphy's, including his 517-carat diamond sculpture "Frozen with Desire" and his forthcoming sneaker art project with Fast Sneaks, HUSTLE.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.