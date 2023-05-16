Czarnecki will drive high-impact sales strategy to deliver philanthropic aid to as many patients and hospitals as possible

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health, a market leader in philanthropic aid automation to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations, today announced the appointment of Kevin Czarnecki as Chief Sales Officer. Czarnecki will be responsible for driving Atlas Health's sales strategy as the company expands the reach of its philanthropic aid platform to healthcare organizations across the U.S.

