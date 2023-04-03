WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a driver survey to better understand the impacts of state laws legalizing marijuana on the trucking industry and its workforce.  ATRI first deployed this survey in-person at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY last week where over 300 drivers completed the survey.  ATRI has now placed the survey online for additional driver input.

ATRI's marijuana impacts research was a top research priority of its Research Advisory Committee in 2022.  This topic was identified as critical because of the conflict and uncertainty between new state laws legalizing marijuana and long-standing federal law, especially for those that are part of a federally-regulated workforce. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.