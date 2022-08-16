SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction of Washington Wines (AWW), a nonprofit devoted to advancing awareness of Washington state wine, celebrated its 35th year of hosting a series of philanthropic wine events increasing funds raised by 66% over the previous year. After a two-year hiatus, the majority of celebrations returned to in-person gatherings, including TOAST!, a new industry-focused honoree celebration recognizing individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to advance the Washington wine industry.

More than 2,000 wine lovers attended the week-long celebration which featured more than 300 winemakers, vintners, and growers who participated in the events to showcase the best wines that Washington has to offer. The highest bid throughout the series of events was the "Best of Bordeaux" lot courtesy of DeLille Cellars garnering $250,000 including a $50,000 match from the Ellison Foundation. This was followed by the "Antinori Classico" lot, and the "Long Shadow Vintners: A Walla Walla Getaway" lot, bringing the 20+ live auction lots total to over $1 million.

