SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Augment (AI Corp), a spin-out of the Allen Institute for AI's Incubator, opened its private beta today with the first two capabilities from its new Augment AI platform designed to boost workplace productivity. Memory Augment and Meeting Augment help professionals save time and maximize efficiency in meeting-driven workplaces while allowing them to continue using the applications they know and love.
Both tools address the growing demand for productivity-boosting automation tools. The rapid adoption of digital workflows and collaboration software during the pandemic has accelerated how much information knowledge workers handle each day, but this acceleration comes at the cost of worker stress and productivity. As corporations and business professionals alike recognize the need to reduce the repetitious, manual tasks that make up the minutiae of a meeting-centered working environment, the adoption of productivity and workflow tools is spiking. For example, the workflow management market is expanding at a CAGR of 30.6 percent from 2021-2028.
Memory Augment is designed to enable fast, easy retrieval of important information. Information that has come across a user's screen can be recalled with just a few clicks. For example, users can rapidly build a comprehensive, contextualized picture of a company or an individual by recalling previous interactions, relevant documents, files, and web pages.
Meeting Augment enables busy professionals to get the most out of meetings, both in the lead-up, during, and afterward, by briefing users in advance, transcribing and summarizing meeting content, extracting follow-up action items, and people for easy retrieval in the future.
The company's commitment to simplifying workflows is central to Augment's mission to amplify productivity. Augment has been building the underlying infrastructure to ensure its tools work with any app, bringing the missing context and smarts wherever it's needed, without requiring them to adapt existing systems or adopt a new productivity platform.
Commenting on today's launch, Jordan Ritter, Augment co-founder & CEO, said, "The apps we use know so much about us, and yet they do so little with that knowledge, forcing us to repeat the same tasks day in and day out. The last thing folks need is to learn yet another completely different app. We learned early on that most people want to keep using the products they already love to get their work done, which is why our solutions work alongside existing apps to enhance productivity."
Geoff Harris, Managing Partner, Flying Fish Ventures, said, "Information overload is real. With so many working professionals feeling overwhelmed and struggling to stay on top of tasks, how can we expect them – or the companies they work for – to thrive? Augment is like having someone shadow you at work, ensuring you don't miss anything. Augment's tools seamlessly help people get the most out of their working day."
Summing up the impact of Augment's products, John Spinale, Managing Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners, said, "At JAZZ VP we're focused on unlocking human potential. When it comes to productivity, people have relied on lots of different point solutions to solve their problems. However, none of these apps talk to each other, so they don't have enough context to give me a complete picture of anything. It's why we're all still behind on email or still sitting in on meetings we didn't need to attend. Augment's approach to connecting it all together and bringing me what I need when I need it is unique, powerful, and will set a new standard for the future. And it's just the beginning."
Augment's AI platform powers a collection of purpose-built assistants, called Augments, to amplify productivity and simplify lives. We're helping professionals save massive amounts of wasted time by bringing them the information they need, where and when they need it, all alongside the apps they use in their everyday lives. Augment is a spin-out of the prestigious Allen Institute for AI's Incubator, backed by Flying Fish, JAZZ Venture Partners, AI2 Incubator & Incisive Ventures.
