SEATTLE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autev, a startup that provides an On-Demand Autonomous EV Charging Service just launched under the mission to make EV charging more convenient for EV owners, reduce the need for a fixed charging infrastructure, and help facility owners meet the increasing demand for EV charging.

