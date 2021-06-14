BATTLE GROUND, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan Slavich has completed his new book "Reflections of a Glass Maker": a unique look into the history and transition of the flat glass industry in the United States. Slavich spent fifty-five years as a glass maker, witnessing the revolutionary transition from flat glass to float glass first-hand in the early 1960s.
Slavich entered the industry at such a unique time and was able to watch as the very old flat glass processes were replaced by the new revolutionary float glass process. He relates experiences with three different companies that utilize the float glass process. He shares some technical data and history of the flat glass industry as well as some humorous instances that occurred along the way. The book gives the reader a comprehensive look at an industry about which most people simply know very little.
Published by Page Publishing, Slavich's book "Reflections of a Glass Maker" was written to capture some of the author's experiences with this fabulous process that he was so intimately involved with for fifty-five years. During his career, Alan received two patents for methods that improved the quality of Low E glass coating production. Being retired, Alan now has time to pursue other passions such as golf, bowling, oil painting, leisure travel, and writing this book. He wants this book to preserve some of the history of glassmaking that would otherwise be lost.
Flat glass is a vital part of our lives, as it provides protection from the elements and views of the world. Readers who wish to learn more about the fascinating world of flat glass for themselves can purchase "Reflections of a Glassmaker" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.