FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arlene Brown, who retired in 2010 after twelve years in the airline industry, has completed her new book "Dinosaurs in the Park": a delightful children's chapter book that can be enjoyed by the entire family and sports fans of all ages.
Author Arlene Brown takes readers into the world of her story, writing "'Strike,' the umpire called. It was the bottom of the sixth and final inning for Kevin Miller and his Little League team, the Wilmington Tigers. Kevin was on the mound ready to throw his next pitch. The Tigers were three runs behind the Colts. There were two outs for the Colts. Kevin felt the pressure as he could hear the cheering and jeering from the crowd in the bleachers. The batter on the plate was ready for the pitch. Kevin threw his pitch, the batter hit a grounder, and the ball rolled into the glove of the outfielder; it was a base hit for the Colts."
Published by Page Publishing, Arlene Brown's engaging book is complete with vivid and colorful illustrations that highlight the whimsy and fun of this exciting tale.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Dinosaurs in the Park" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
