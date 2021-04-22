LONGVIEW, Wash., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benjamin Smith, a graduate of University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature, has completed his new book "Coffee and Stories in Mildred's Cozy Kitchen": a compilation of various short stories.
The author writes, "The first story is about a meeting at the health science building at the university. Jack Schwartz laid down on a bed of nails. Very interesting! Another story is about meetings with acquaintances of mine at a coffee shop Mildred's Cozy Kitchen. Lots of variety in the other stories including a meeting with a Blackfoot Indian chief named Chief Running Bear. The 2nd story David and Moon men is fiction but based on some accounts I had read or heard about the Apollo landing on the moon (Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldren)."
He continues, "Another story is about a romance in my life which occurred while I was a soloist at St. Anne's church. The sullied matter and the confrontation with the woman who was my girlfriend and is my wife for several years not all of them happy."
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin Smith's engaging tale is about several events and the way in which the author interprets them.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Coffee and Stories in Mildred's Cozy Kitchen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
