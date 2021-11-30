TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christal Bailey, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1980 to 1986 and was a teacher in the public school system for twenty-two years, has completed her new book "Anywhere but Here": a mesmerizing and potent work that shares the author's experience of being forced out of the education field and dealing with the aftermath.
Author Christal Bailey begins her work with a note to her readers, writing, "If you picked up this book to be inspired by the fond memories of a beloved and dedicated public school teacher, then you will be disappointed. Oh, I was dedicated but the people in power were also dedicated to destroy me psychologically and emotionally. This book is composed of my recollections and conclusions. I have included documents to support my ideas and reasoning."
Published by Page Publishing, Christal Bailey's insightful work provides readers with the author's perspective as she looks back on the mistakes of her teaching career and realizes that not every misstep was her fault.
Author Christal Bailey is an avid gardener and an animal lover. She enjoys traveling, collecting refrigerator magnets, and singing karaoke. She has a daughter named Jasmine who keeps her grounded. She lives in Tacoma, Washington, with her rescue dog, Cosette.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Anywhere but Here" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
