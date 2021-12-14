PASCO, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Seitz, a senior professional development specialist, public speaker, and author with twenty years of experience in human resources, has completed his new book "Back to Work": a comprehensive how-to guide designed to help readers find and successfully attain the job or career they want.
Author Daniel Seitz discusses the economy, writing, "In mid-2007, everything seemed to be wonderful and blissful. People were spending money, maxing out their credit cards, and making purchasing decisions based on credit. A lot of people were making purchasing decisions that were above and beyond what they could afford, based on a euphoric belief that the economic strength of the US would continue to flourish. The population's optimistic speculation of the economy drove much of the economic strength before the inevitable collapse."
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Seitz's informative work also teaches readers how to emotionally recover from the unexpected loss of a job and how to prepare for changing economic conditions. Most importantly, readers will acquire insight to cultivate the love, passion, and fulfillment they want from their jobs and careers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Back to Work" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
