RENTON, Wash., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis Dyson, a retired dentist and Sunday school teacher, has completed his new book "Looking for Jesus in the Old Testament": an in-depth look at the first half of the Bible and how Jesus is present in its text.
On why he chose to write on this topic, Dyson writes, "I am hoping it will encourage some to read their Bibles from cover to cover, not just the New Testament but the Old Testament as well. Even though the Bible is divided into Old Testament and New Testament, this is not the best way to look at this important book. The Bible isn't two different stories; it is, in reality, one story. The God of the Old Testament is the very same God found in the New Testament. God never changes! I have heard it said, 'The Old Testament is the New Testament concealed, and the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed.' In this book, I am hoping to show how some of the stories in the Old Testament are God pointing his finger ahead in time and saying, 'Look, look, see what I'm going to do. You may not recognize it until it occurs. But once you see it, then you will know that I am the Lord.' Read your Bible; eat and be filled."
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Dyson's informational look at the Old Testament will reveal to readers just how present Jesus truly is, even when he is not physically there. By connecting passages together to reveal clues of God's plan of salvation, "Looking for Jesus in the Old Testament" will leave readers with a new understanding of the Bible and how it is not two books, but one larger story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Looking for Jesus in the Old Testament" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
