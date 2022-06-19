Recent release "Grandpa Goose is on the Loose" from Page Publishing author Dr. Lena Johnson is a children's tale of fun farm finds and a silly mystery following the missing Grandpa Goose.
ABERDEEN, Wash., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lena Johnson, a Washington native with a passion for her family, has completed her new book "Grandpa Goose is on the Loose": a delightful children's mystery tale.
"Grandpa Goose is on the loose! Join us in looking for Grandpa Goose. He has wandered off somewhere on the farm. Where could he have gone?."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Lena Johnson's endearing tale follows a trail of missing Grandpa Goose's webbed footprints around the farm. With each farm animal readers will find Grandpa Goose is still on the loose!
Readers who wish to experience this playful work can purchase "Grandpa Goose is on the Loose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
