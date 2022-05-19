Recent release "The Deadly Web" from Page Publishing author Ernest Salott iis a gripping tale of a reporter on a quest to prove he can evolve his style when he meets an alleged transient. Through their sharing of their own struggles they unintentionally guide one another to achieve their respective goals.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernest Salotti, a Military veteran who spent his childhood on the family Tobacco farm in Virginia, has completed his new book "The Deadly Web": a compelling tale of two crossed lives.
Salotti shares, "Ray is a writer for a sizeable publication company in LA. His position with the company is in jeopardy, and his writing style requires a transformation if he is to obtain retirement.
"In search of the fresh, new material his employer desires, Ray becomes intrigued by the life of Mike Long, an alleged transient whose life is not at all what it appears.
"Mike Long's challenged life is portrayed through the chaos of terrorism, blood, death, destruction, desire, and the never-ending need to stay alive. Ray transforms Mike's struggles into an energizing account, all the while, the writer and the one-time transient, unknowingly, achieve duplicate goals."
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Salotti's captivating tale follows two men, each plagued by a need to change and evolve, as their stories boost one another to their ultimate goals.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "The Deadly Web" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.