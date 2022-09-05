Recent release "Maddy and Grace at the Haunted House" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy follows two friends, Maddy and Grace, as they bravely attempt to discover the truth behind their neighborhood's supposed haunted house. As the investigation continues, Maddy and Grace realize they may be in over their heads when ghouls and ghosts reveal themselves, giving the girls a terrible fright.
SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace at the Haunted House": a gripping and thrilling new tale of young friends who decide to tackle the mystery of an old house for sale that has gained a reputation for being haunted.
"At school, Maddy and Grace kept hearing stories about a haunted house near their neighborhood," Ruhoy writes, beginning his tale. "None of the kids had ever been in the house, but the scary stories of ghosts, witches, and skeletons were told every day in their classrooms. Maddy asked her mother where the house was and if she thought it was haunted. Her mother told her she didn't believe all those scary stories. She said that when a very old house is empty for a long time, someone is going to say it's haunted. Maddy and Grace were determined to see this house for themselves. This could be an exciting adventure, although a little bit scary."
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy's stunning narrative will deliver fun scares and an interesting mystery that's a perfect introduction to scary stories for readers of all ages. With a surprise twist ending, Ruhoy delivers a vibrant and imaginative work that young readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Maddy and Grace at the Haunted House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
