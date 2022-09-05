Recent release "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy is a delightful story of two friends, Maddy and Grace, who make a new friend when they meet a workhorse at the racetrack. Despite his size and strength, the big horse longs to do other things besides manual labor, and with Maddy and Grace's help, realizes his ability to do more.

SEATTLE, Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack": a vibrant and adorable tale of overcoming one's designated role in life that society has assigned them and achieving things once only possible in one's imagination.

