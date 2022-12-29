Recent release "Maddy and Grace Fight the Fog" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy is a delightful and riveting story of two friends who disregard safety precautions and come to regret it. After over extending their fishing trip, a heavy fog keeps Maddy and Grace from seeing the shore, stranding them until they can be rescued.

SEATTLE, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace Fight the Fog": a charming tale that centers around two friends who set off on an exciting adventure, but get more than they bargained for when a heavy fog rolls in.

