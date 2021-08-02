VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 03, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Henry Lansing Woodward, a devoted "sailer" and a US Navy veteran who served as a Combat Medical Corpsman in Vietnam, became a paramedic in Hawaii, ultimately serving as program officer for the entire state of Hawaii before traveling and working as an international paramedic in forty-five different countries, has completed his new book "Yard Sale Today": an instructive manual for the successful organization of yard sales.
"Clean out your closets and cupboards, your garage, your shed, your attic, and your basement. Put it all out. Don't throw anything away yet. People love to dig through boxes of old plumbing parts, odds and ends, magazines, books, records, tapes and cassettes, CDs, videotapes and DVDs, computer games, etc.
Many Yard Sailers shop specifically for certain items or types of items.
They go crazy over vintage clothes, costume jewelry, and even old towels and rags! Countertop appliances are usually big movers, as are children's toys and games.
Sports equipment in good condition is also desirable (especially if it is in season). Clean and unstained baby clothes will always sell. The list goes on and on."
Published by Page Publishing, Henry Lansing Woodward's informative book is a must-read for anyone interested in holding a yard sale or swap meet.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Yard Sale Today" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
