TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.C. Romero, a debut author struck down mid-life by disability has completed his new book "A Babe in the Woods": a gripping tale of an exiled young mother.
Romero writes, "After several years of sleeping in the wilderness, in the open, on the hard earth, we now have a roof over our head, enough to eat, and a decent income. Some say we did this with the grace of God. But I ain't so sure. I like to think we achieved all this with nothing more than smarts and a determination to survive. If they want to think there was a supernatural intervention, why, so be it. This odyssey, out in the wilds, I describe, began with my twelve-year-old daughter and myself. Hard to imagine, but we came through with not much more than the clothes on our back. Overtime and many difficult miles, our family grew in size, diversity, and strength. The first to join the tribe was Sarah's child—my grandson."
Published by Page Publishing, J.C. Romero's chilling tale follows the narrator, a young woman and single mother, as she is informed she had been labeled a practicing witch.
Aware that she is being targeted by the townspeople in this witch hunt, she and her daughter escape into the wilderness to face the dangers of the outdoors with only one another to depend on for survival.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "A Babe in the Woods" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
