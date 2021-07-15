OLYMPIA, Wash., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ken Pietraniec, a retired public educator of three decades with a passion for teaching children, has completed his new book "Bedtime Stories for People of All Ages": a timeless collection of endearing and educational stories.
Of his collection of tales, Pietraniec writes, "These stories were written to help children learn important values to enrich their lives and make the world a better place to live. Some are designed to invite the listener to put themselves into the story. Though interaction is not required, it does encourage listener engagement. Interacting with the story opens the door to empathy for the characters in the stories. The questions along the way invite the listener to respond and engage in the story. The mantra found in many of them conveys a value that all generations hope to pass on to the next. The vocabulary and review questions help provide additional access to understanding."
Published by Page Publishing, Ken's engaging tales bring the reader into the story in an enticing and interactive way that is easily relatable.
Teaching lessons of value and instilling a love of lifelong learning were Ken's main goals in his writing. Teaching the learned behaviors of kindness, perseverance and patience, to evoke goodness within children, is accomplished through these timeless tales.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Bedtime Stories for People of All Ages" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
