Recent release "Quarry" from Page Publishing author L.K. Crowson is a spellbinding whodunit following the now-retired Jason Devereaux as he works to catch his daughter's stalker and solve the horrifying abduction of his infant grandchild. Jason's stepson, Jake, proves to be an invaluable help in solving the mystery.
KALAMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L.K. Crowson, a California-born writer presently living in Washington State with her husband and youngest son, a charming young man with Down syndrome, has completed her new book "Quarry": her second Devereaux novel .
After the tragic death of Kaitlyn's husband while on deployment, she moves home to live with her father. Jason Devereux is now a retired detective. Kaitlyn becomes the obsession of an unknown stalker. Amid the reconnection of Jason and Rachel, then their ultimate marriage, Kaitlyn goes from one nightmare to another. Kaitlyn starts to feel safe again after the arrest of her stalker.
During the celebration of Jason and Rachel's marriage and the birth of Kaitlyn's baby, her baby is kidnapped. Jake, Rachel's Down syndrome son, again helps solve the mystery.
Published by Page Publishing, L.K. Crowson's engrossing book is a gripping choice for avid crime fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Quarry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
