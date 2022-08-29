Recent release "Quarry" from Page Publishing author L.K. Crowson is a spellbinding whodunit following the now-retired Jason Devereaux as he works to catch his daughter's stalker and solve the horrifying abduction of his infant grandchild. Jason's stepson, Jake, proves to be an invaluable help in solving the mystery.

KALAMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L.K. Crowson, a California-born writer presently living in Washington State with her husband and youngest son, a charming young man with Down syndrome, has completed her new book "Quarry": her second Devereaux novel .

