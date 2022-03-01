PUYALLUP, Wash., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Cota-Robles, a talented author, has completed his new book "A Crab Named Jasmine": a delightful tale of a little crab with big dreams.
Cota-Robles shares, "Would you like to read with your children a story that fosters the emotional bond between parents and children, adjusted self-esteem, quality time, sincerity, guidelines to achieve their dreams until they come true, and the value of friendship? Then you must read the story of Jasmine. Jasmine met a very special and very popular friend, who taught her that if she went very fast in life, she would have to walk alone with no one else, but if she wanted to go far and achieve her dreams, actually, she had to be accompanied by people with the same vision and approach that she wanted to show, making real teams. This friend was named Edwardo. Throughout her life, Jasmine met many friends with whom to talk, play, and go for a walk. But it was the mentoring of her mother and the support of Edwardo that Jasmine made her dreams come true, living happily in the Pacific Ocean with her beloved mother and with her great friends, the friends of the sea."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Cota-Robles' exciting tale paired with vivid illustrations takes children on a journey of encouragement as Jasmine sets a wonderful example for kids and opens a necessary discourse between children and their parent.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Crab Named Jasmine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.