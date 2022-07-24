Recent release "Tommy the Speedy Turtle" from Page Publishing author Michael Crawford is a charming tale introducing an adventurous turtle who yearns to explore the world beyond his sylvan pond. He encounters Bobby, a young boy out for a hike with his father, who explains to his enthralled son that the amazing turtle should remain wild and free in nature rather than be kept in a tiny tank; Bobby learns an important lesson about respect for nature.

ARLINGTON, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Crawford, a father, veteran, published poet, and lyricist who has worked for a Seattle-based aerospace company for many years and in his free time enjoys the outdoors and the wonders of nature, has completed his new book "Michael the Speedy Turtle": a gentle story sure to appeal to preschool-and elementary aged children.

