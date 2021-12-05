EDGEWOOD, Wash., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle Mahurin, a special-education teacher originally from Lewiston, Idaho, has completed her new book "I Don't Want to Dance": an authentic and humorous work that reveals the author's resilience growing up misunderstood as a daughter, friend, and eventually a partner through her poignant and relatable sense of humor.
Author Michelle Mahurin describes the nature of her work, writing, "These are my stories as I remember them. Some of them have been retold for decades and have become the fabric of our family lore. I indicated the places where the stories were retold to me. This isn't an exposé or a tell-all. It's my experience. Writing is therapy for me, and my hope is people find a little of themselves in reading my stories."
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Mahurin's engaging work reminds readers that relatives are part of their DNA, and family are the folks they choose and who choose them.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "I Don't Want to Dance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
