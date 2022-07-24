Recent release "Scintillas" from Page Publishing author Patrick Covington explores various complex aspects of life, human connections, and the interwoven beauty of the world around oneself. An eclectic mix of fascinating topics, Covington weaves an introspective journey through his mind for readers of all backgrounds to explore and gain a different viewpoint of life.
OMAK, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Covington, a Stratford Career Institute graduate and a member of the Academy of American Poets, has completed his new book "Scintillas": a magnificent and impactful collection of poetry and various writings that explore the author's thoughts on the world and society.
Using his incredible gift for the written word, Covington discusses a wide range of subject matter, such as in his passage entitled "Reflection", in which he writes, "A mere image isn't enough. Let's get philosophical and psychological—even religious. I see a teenager asking about God, trying to build something called self-respect, and questioning fate. Being afraid to change the future is irresponsibility. Will anything in my life be omitted if I halted and rested? Risk it and hope for the best. Questions unanswered and those answered by me: give myself shoes! Family and friends are misnamed shoestrings. Eventually, ask for help. One has to believe that someone had been there before and is willing and able to give sound advice. Trust, even if blindly. Self-awareness grows bit by bit, edifying a lost ego. Needs unmet will be filled. Isolation was inflicted to create the same self; emergence was born out of acceptance. I know the importance of sunsets now: a denouement. Nature gives the promise of moonrise to offset the beauty of the day. Some people stay up to face the dawn; mine is crimson. Where are you, AT __ T? I've got some news, a change of circumstances. Look world. Maturity struck a chord, and I can't care if it's dissonant. I'm me, and I like it. I wait no more."
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Covington takes readers on an imaginative journey through his thoughts and perspectives on life, love, faith, and the natural world. Thought-provoking and eye-opening, "Scintillas" is sure to inspire readers of all backgrounds to think about life differently, question what is best for oneself, and appreciate each day.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Scintillas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
