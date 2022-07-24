Recent release "Scintillas" from Page Publishing author Patrick Covington explores various complex aspects of life, human connections, and the interwoven beauty of the world around oneself. An eclectic mix of fascinating topics, Covington weaves an introspective journey through his mind for readers of all backgrounds to explore and gain a different viewpoint of life.

OMAK, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Covington, a Stratford Career Institute graduate and a member of the Academy of American Poets, has completed his new book "Scintillas": a magnificent and impactful collection of poetry and various writings that explore the author's thoughts on the world and society.

