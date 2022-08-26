Recent release "Welcome to Nam" from Page Publishing author Richard Andrews is an overview of the author's year spent serving overseas during the Vietnam War. Initially started to help cope with PTSD nightmares from his time in combat, Andrews's memoir serves as a stark reminder of the horrors of war and what serving on the front lines truly entails.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Andrews, a veteran, has completed his new book "Welcome to Nam": a gripping and spellbinding memoir of the author's time overseas during the Vietnam War, and how his experiences stayed with him long after he returned home.

