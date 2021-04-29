FIRCREST, Wash., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Lawrence has completed his new book "After Midnight": a macabre collection of fourteen terrifying tales to enjoy after dark. Lawrence was born in Oregon. He is a former law enforcement officer and served six years in the U.S. Army. He is now retired and living in Goodyear, Arizona, with his wife and two dogs and spends much of his time crafting gruesome tales to entertain and terrify.
Published by Page Publishing, Lawrence's book "After Midnight" is a collection of chilling stories and poems that showcases the author's morbid imagination. In these fourteen tales, readers will meet a blood-thirsty cougar ("The Hunter"), an infestation of flesh-eating bugs ("Joe's Last Letter"), a sinister serial killer ("Spirit in the Sky"), and many more tales that are best read after dark.
"After Midnight" is a ghoulish collection to be enjoyed by genre fans and enthusiasts looking for a new voice in horror. Those who dare to enter the world of the macabre, the eerie, the darkness, and evil will enjoy Lawrence's twisted imagination.
Readers who wish to experience this gruesome anthology for themselves can purchase "After Midnight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
