Recent release "The Adventures of Angel Pup and Grandpa" from Page Publishing author Roger Eagan is an engaging children's story about a loving puppy named Rafael and his companion.
SEABECK, Wash., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roger Eagan, a practicing pharmacist for 44 years, has completed his new book "The Adventures of Angel Pup and Grandpa": an impactful children's story that follows a loyal and caring puppy as he is introduced to his new family.
Author Roger Eagan discusses his work, writing, "The inspiration to write this book occurred when I first acquired Rafie. He looked like a little angel, hence, angel pup. My wife Sue named him Rafael, who is the angel responsible for health and healing (by Roman Catholic tradition). So the premise of this story is the value of prayer and the fact that God does listen. I try to write this with the child within me and within the parents who will read this to their children."
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Eagan's uplifting tale emphasizes the power of prayer and the importance of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Adventures of Angel Pup and Grandpa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
