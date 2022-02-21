BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things someone can experience in this lifetime. In Janie Murray Gordon's book, "The Missing Scott Chronicles," she shares what it was like losing her one true love. Throughout the book, readers will witness a vulnerable memoir sharing the nightmare bestowed on Gordon on an evening that changed her life forever.
"The Missing Scott Chronicles" beautifully pays tribute to her husband through a prosaic story of images, thoughts and sounds. The book profoundly expresses the author's feelings of what she experienced throughout this painful journey of loss.
"I hope my book will reach all those suffering under the impossible load of a traumatic loss and grief, in all myriad forms," said Gordon. "As a cathartic for me and a hand reaching out to let others know that they are not alone."
Gordon gives an honest portrayal of what she experienced during the first year without her husband, pours her heart out throughout the pages and bares her grieving soul. Her story will show others how to live this new life and that there is a future and a hope that will be with them along the tough road ahead.
The book has also received multiple five star reviews, including one review on Amazon praising the book as "An eloquently written woman's honest, amazingly heart wrenching, painful journey through grief. I would recommend this to anyone who is experiencing the loss of a spouse. God was indeed with her as she wrote this. I hope her words help others going through their own journey."
The author's journey will highlight the importance of faith and how Jesus as he carried her through this challenging time and is watching over her every step of the way. Ultimately, "The Missing Scott Chronicles" will help others experiencing the life-shattering obstacles of loss and provide the reader comfort that they are not alone in this grief journey.
"The Missing Scott Chronicles"
By Janie Murray Gordon
ISBN: 9781664239975 (softcover); 9781664239999 (hardcover); 9781664239982 (eBook)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Janie Murray Gordon is a nurse practitioner, single mom of ten after her husband, Scott, died unexpectedly in November 2019. Gordon released her debut book, "The Missing Scott Chronicles," which shares her heartbreaking story of losing the love of her life. She is in the works of writing two more books and hopes to connect with her readers on a deep level. Gordon currently resides in Bothell, WA. To learn more, please visit the author's website or YouTube video.
