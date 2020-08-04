SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto-Owners Insurance is among the nation's largest insurers providing coverage to more than 3 million policyholders and is now integrated with the IBQ Systems commercial platform.
Independent agents are now able to easily send customer data to Auto-Owners for Business Owners Policy (BOP) quotes from IBQ's platform, saving time and increasing efficiency with their single-entry solution.
"The independent agent is at the core of Auto-Owners business model and we strive to improve the agent's workflow when quoting commercial business," said Jeff Twait, director of commercial underwriting systems, Auto-Owners. "IBQ shares a similar goal and we were happy to work with them on this project."
"Auto-Owners has been a great partner for IBQ and we are excited to have them join our commercial platform," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "Independent agents that are appointed with Auto-Owners can benefit from our single entry platform. We cannot thank Auto-Owners enough for their dedication to the independent agent."
Auto-Owners is the twelfth commercial carrier to join the IBQ platform.
For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial.
ABOUT AUTO-OWNERS:
Established in 1916 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners Insurance Group is the 14th-largest property/casualty insurance group in the nation, based on written premium of over $8.8 billion. The company also ranks 320th on the Fortune 500 list. Auto-Owners sells its products through more than 48,000 licensed independent agents in its 26 operating states. The company provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than 3 million policyholders.
ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:
Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.
Media Contact
Charles Hopkins
509-984-1110 x210
244646@email4pr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.