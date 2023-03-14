(PRNewsfoto/American Liver Foundation)

(PRNewsfoto/American Liver Foundation)

 By American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation brings together patients, caregivers, physicians and more for two-day virtual forum

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A two-day virtual event on March 15th and 16th will bring together more than 350 patients, caregivers, hepatologists, primary care providers, patient advocacy organizations and industry representatives all with one goal in mind—find solutions to improve health outcomes for all those suffering from rare autoimmune liver diseases. The group will address two main questions: how can people avoid misdiagnosis and achieve earlier diagnosis; and how can we reduce the patient burden to improve the overall patient experience.

