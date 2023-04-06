Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, will close their new DealerFund to new investors on April 30, 2023.

 By Automotive Ventures

ATLANTA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, will close their new DealerFund to new investors on April 30, 2023. The DealerFund is a vertically-focused fund, with dealership owners as Limited Partners (LPs), that invests in early-stage technology companies that benefit their businesses.

