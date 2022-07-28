Full Trig Avionics Stack

 By EDMO Distributors Inc., Trig Avionics

SPOKANE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is excited to announce the arrival of Trig Avionics' Nav/Com Radio. The release of the TX56 completes the Trig avionics stack. Pilots can get a good looking, fully featured stack that includes a TMA44 audio panel, TY96A VHF, TX56A Nav/Com and TT31 transponder.

