Avalanche Energy team testing setup to evaluate and analyze a high beam current ion source, a supporting technology for Avalanche Energy’s Micro-Fusion Reactor. Source: Avalanche Energy

 By Avalanche Energy

Company continues its accelerated path towards net energy production via micro-fusion technology

SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalanche Energy, a fusion energy startup developing modular fusion micro-reactors, today announced that it achieved a record of 200 kilovolts in its micro-fusion reactor and closed a $40M Series A round led by Lowercarbon Capital, with major participation from Founders Fund and Toyota Ventures. Also following on their Seed round investment are Congruent Ventures, Grantham Foundation and Clear Path. New participants also included Autodesk, MCJ Collective and the Climate Capital Syndicate. Avalanche recently operated their second prototype reactor at 200 kilovolts making it the highest known operating voltage of any fusion device since the University of Wisconsin at Madison produced 190 kilovolts in a 2006 experiment. The funding, which follows the company's 2021 $5 million seed round led by Prime Impact Fund, will be used to continue the company's accelerated work to test, develop and optimize its high-voltage orbitron prototypes, in addition to miniaturizing components critical to delivering a stand-alone, micro fusion reactor.

