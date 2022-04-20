OTTAWA, ON, le 20 avril 2022 /CNW/ -

Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont locales.

Washington D.C. (États-Unis d'Amérique)





Rencontres privées.





7 h 00

La vice-première ministre participera aux réunions du Comité monétaire et financier international.







Fermé aux médias.





12 h 15

La vice-première ministre participera à la réunion ministérielle du Groupe d'action financière.







Fermé aux médias.





14 h 00

La vice-première ministre participera à la table ronde ministérielle sur l'aide à l'Ukraine organisée par la Banque mondiale.







Fermé aux médias.





18 h 30

La vice-première ministre participera à un dîner de travail organisé par le premier ministre de l'Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.







Fermé aux médias.





La vice-première ministre tiendra des rencontres bilatérales avec des partenaires internationaux tout au long de la journée.

 

