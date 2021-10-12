Avis aux médias - Itinéraire de la vice-première ministre pour le mardi 12 octobre 2021 By Cabinet de la vice-première ministre du Canada Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OTTAWA, ON, le 12 oct. 2021 /CNW/ -Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont locales.Washington D.C. (États-Unis d'Amérique)La vice-première ministre arrivera à Washington D.C.Fermé aux médias.16 h 00La vice-première ministre tiendra une rencontre bilatérale avec la secrétaire au Trésor des États-Unis, Janet Yellen.Fermé aux médias.Ce document se trouve également à l'adresse : https://vicepm.canada.caSOURCE Cabinet de la vice-première ministre du Canada Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Premiere Ministre Arrivera Show Furniture Media Janet Yellen Ferme Locale Washington D.c. Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace More from this section Denali Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status +3 Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Welcomes Two New Hospital Presidents Staley Point and Bain Capital Real Estate Acquire Industrial Property in Seattle's SODO District for $31.6 Million Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOn trial: Jurors convict Pine of vehicular homicideNew LBPD officer fired at last positionNWS detects waterspout off LeadbetterAstoria-Megler Bridge closing for Great Columbia CrossingKitty Hawk campaign ends as carrier is sold for 1 centPacific County Superior Court ReportFirst frost of the season possible TuesdayCape D trail reopens this weekendAmbulance angels: One last gift to a dying grandmaIHS reverts to remote learning following outbreak Images Videos CommentedNew LBPD officer fired at last position (2)Rod Run 2021 Trophy Winners (1)Pacific County prosecutor resigns (1)Well-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covid (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
