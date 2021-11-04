KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweeney Conrad, an award-winning Kirkland accounting firm, announced their fall promotions this week. This year 20 employees are celebrating a promotion:
"'Promotion season' is the best time of year at Sweeney Conrad," says Sam North, Sweeney Conrad's Managing Principal. "These past two years have been full of change and have required flexibility, but our team members have risen to the challenge. We stand by our foundation of 'People First' and that begins with our team. Their commitment to strong, long-standing client relationships, quality work, and continuous growth, is inspiring. Promotions are an exciting step forward in their careers, and an acknowledgement of their great work."
About Sweeney Conrad, PS
Sweeney Conrad provides audit, tax, advisory and client accounting services to privately held companies and high net worth individuals. Founded in Bellevue in 1980, Sweeney Conrad is the leading locally owned Certified Public Accounting firm in the Puget Sound area. The firm was honored to be named by Puget Sound Business Journal as the #3 Mid-sized Workplace in 2021, as well as the #13 Mid-sized Accounting Firm to Work For in the US by Accounting Today. Learn more at http://www.sweeneyconrad.com.
