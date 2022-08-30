Axis Medical Staffing, a Seattle-based leader in nationwide healthcare staffing, has made the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. The company's spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence in every aspect of its business.
SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axis Medical Staffing, a Seattle-based leader in nationwide healthcare staffing, has made the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. The company's spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence in every aspect of its business. Axis Medical Staffing's success has been driven by its innovative business model and commitment to providing high-quality medical staffing solutions.
The lnc. 5000 list recognizes the country's top 5,000 private companies that have experienced the most revenue growth over the past three years and represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America's independent entrepreneurs. The Inc. 5000 list is one of the most prestigious honors in the business world and it recognizes the fastest growing private companies in the US based on revenue growth. Along with the Inc. 5000 award, Axis Medical Staffing was also ranked the #1 travel nursing agency in the nation for 2022 by BluePipes and Better Nurse, and the #2 travel nursing company by Highway Hypodermics.
Founded in 2004 by co-CEOs Ryan Skjonsberg and Adam McKinnon, Axis Medical Staffing provides healthcare staffing solutions with a focus on travel nurse contract assignments. In addition to earning its second-consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list, Axis Medical Staffing was also ranked #103 on Inc.'s Regional Pacific list. The company's continued success "highlights the quality of our team, our nurses, as well as the stability and growth of the company," says McKinnon.
Axis Medical Staffing's revenue increased by 276 percent in the previous three years. The company's growth has been driven by its commitment to providing quality medical staffing solutions for hospitals and other healthcare organizations nationwide. As the recipient of multiple industry awards, Axis Medical Staffing has received recognition for its commitment to both its clients and its contractors by consistently being named as one of the best travel nursing agencies in the country. "Our growth is a direct reflection of the relationships we build throughout the organization. At the end of the day, we would not be in the position we are if not for the exceptional talents of our internal team and the heroic efforts of our travel nurses," said Skjonsberg.
The Inc. 5000 list began in 1982 as the Inc. 500 list of the fastest growing private companies across America. In 2007, it was expanded to include 5000 of the nation's most successful private companies. Rankings are determined by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
About Axis Medical Staffing
Axis Medical Staffing is a leading workforce management partner for some of the nation's most respected healthcare organizations. A Joint Commission certified organization since 2007, Axis specializes in contract assignments for travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals. Visit https://www.axismedicalstaffing.com or call 888-299-2947. Axis Medical Staffing is located at 100 West Harrison Street, South Tower, Suite 550, Seattle, WA 98119.
