SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axis Medical Staffing, a Seattle-based leader in nationwide healthcare staffing, has made the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. The company's spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence in every aspect of its business. Axis Medical Staffing's success has been driven by its innovative business model and commitment to providing high-quality medical staffing solutions.

