The cruise line's #BeMyShipmate sweepstakes offers the chance to win a European cruise for two, plus extends WAVE promotion due to high bookings

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce the #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner an immersive European cruise for two in a Club Veranda stateroom. From February 1 to February 13, travelers will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes via Instagram, and the winner will be announced on Valentine's Day, February 14.

