The addition is emblematic of a growing recognition in U.S. healthcare of the critical role language barriers play in perpetuating health inequity

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeenie, a modern interpreting platform poised to transform the $60B Language Services Industry, announced today the addition of Peter Fine, President and CEO of Banner Health, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fine brings over four decades of experience and expertise in the healthcare industry to the Jeenie team, including the last 22 years at the helm of Banner, one of the largest secular healthcare systems in the country, operating 30+ hospitals, employing over 50,000 people, and providing critical healthcare services across six states.

